Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua is the preparation of a thriller about slavery – Actus Ciné

Will Smith will be starring in “Emancipation”, a thriller that is historical about slavery, based on a true story and directed by Antoine Fuqua…

Will Smith is going to hold the first role in the film of the Emancipation, a thriller that is historical about the escape of a slave, directed by the director Antoine Fuqua, known in particular for Training Day or even Equalizer.

Written by Bill Collage, the script is based on a true story, that of Peter, a slave on a plantation in Louisiana in 1863. After having been savagely beaten by a foreman, he decided to flee to the north to join the Union Army against the Confederate army in the american Civil War. Photographs of your injuries, published by the press, have used this symbol to alert the world to atrocities committed in the Southern states.

According to the web site Deadline, which announced the project in exclusivity and that is compared with that of “Apocalypto” from Mel Gibson, Emancipation will be, above all, a thriller of action and escape through the swamps of Louisiana.

“It is rare to find a film (…) with action scenes, the still unpublished”, has declared Antoine Fuqua in the microphone of the Deadline. “The real action in it, a man flees through the swamp, fighting the alligators and the snakes, that is being chased by the dogs, who joined the War of Secession, fighting against the army of the confederacy.”

In A time when many voices are raised to support the Black movement, the Life of the Matter and the fight against racism in the united States and in the world, the director has also entrusted the reading of the script of Emancipation was especially excited :

“This has affected my heart and my soul in many ways that are impossible to express, but to understand, I think. I have found some of the feelings that we experience in the street at this time. There is sadness, of anger, of love, of faith and hope, as well, when I see what young people are doing today. (…) What fills me with most hope, is that we’re not going to tolerate this any longer. I have been crossed by all these feelings when I read the script.”

In the meantime more information about the "Emancipation"