Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua set for a thriller in slavery

(Relaxnews) – The actor of “Bad Boys for Life”, which will be the main character of “Emancipation”, a thriller that is historical about the slavery that Antoine Fuqua is expected to shoot early next year, the announcement of the Deadline.

The story is based on the true story of Peter, a slave on the run, forced to plant hunters without mercy and out of the swamps of Louisiana, to join the troops of the Union Army, his only chance to win his freedom. His story was made at the end of the Nineteenth century all over the world, thanks to a photo of your back testimony of the abuses they have suffered.

“It was the first image of the virus of the brutality of slavery that the world has seen before,” says Antoine Fuqua at Deadline. “You can’t fix the past, but you can remind people and I think that we need to do so accurate and real. We should all seek a better future for all of us, for all the world. This is one of the most important reasons to do things in the moment, is to display our history. We must face our truth before we can move forward,” he continued, in response to protests against racism and police violence that has wracked the united States and the world today.

In addition to directing the film, Antoine Fuqua will be one of the executive producers of your company, Fuqua Films, while Will Smith will produce the film through his production box of Westbrook Studios. The film will be proposed to the film market of Cannes that will be held virtually from the 22 to the 26 of June.

Lately, Will Smith has been the poster of “Bad Boys for Life”, the third installment of the saga of “the Bad Guys” and was in full filming of “King richard”, the biopic of the father of Serena and Venus Williams, when the production was stopped because of the pandemic of the Covid-19. About Antoine Fuqua, the director of “Training Day” and “Equalizer 2” was in post-production on his thriller “Infinite” with Mark Wahlberg, which is due in may 2021 in the rooms.