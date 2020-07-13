Will Smith and his wife in a torque-free : the rumor re-emerges

Married for twenty-three years, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have, as all couples in Hollywood, they faced their share of rumors. Among these, however, has been increasingly to the fore in recent years and the recent revelations of the rapper, August Alsina can’t fix things. In an interview to Angela Yee for The Breakfast Club on Tuesday 30 June, the artist is entrusted, without the need to turn on the romance that he would have lived with the actress. A link that would not be foreign Will Smith, who have even given their consent to the two lovers.

It is in the year 2016 that his passion began, according to August Alsina, who reveals himself to have been invited by family to join them on a vacation to Hawaii. “Very close to“of Jada, the rapper says that he has “had a conversation“with Will Smith on “for the transformation of your marriage life as a couple’“ and the actor, then, he gave her “blessing“. On the other hand, according to him, they have not lived a simple link… but a love story !

A couple of “free”, but not “swinger”

“I’m totally invested in this relationship for several years, and I really, really, really, really, really wanted to (…) so that I can die now knowing that I am fully to someone”says the musician who has forced “speak your truth“because the situation was “to assign“. A truth that refutes even with the major stakeholders. Contacted by Page Sixthe team of Jada Pinkett Smith ensures that these allegations are not “it is not true at all“.

The couple have already returned several times about this rumor, who are struggling to get rid. If it is not what is “swingers“, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, however, has admitted to a relationship “open“. “In our marriage vows, we don’t say ‘forsaking all others’“, confessed the actor to the The New York Post in the year 2005, and to add, that in these circumstances “one may say to another, ‘listen, I have to sleep with someone. I’m not going to do if you do not agree, but stp tell me yes’“.

