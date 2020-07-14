Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith : how did you meet ?

While Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to having had an affair while she was still married to Will Smith, but that they were separated, again at the meeting of one of the couples most solid of Hollywood.

This is one of the couples most solid of Hollywood. In the chaos after Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to have had a relationship with August Alsina a couple of years ago while she was still married, Will Smith and his wife seem to be holding. While they flew to the island of New Providence for a vacation in paradise with your partner, the Smith seems to have overcome their marriage problems aside, once more. After being briefly separated in 2015, the year in which the actress known from her brief romance with another man, are now happier than ever.

Married since 1997, the love story between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith it has, however, started with a beautiful story of friendship. In fact, it is in 1994, when the actress auditioned for the role of the girlfriend of the character played by Will Smith in The Prince of Bel-Air meet each other. At this time, the actor is still married to Sheree Zampino, who married in 1992 and with whom he had a son, Willard Christopher Smith. But if Jada Pinkett Smith not get the role, because it is considered too small, and that was finally attributed to the actress Nia Long, the actress can boast of having seen the ring on the finger a couple of years later by Will Smithon the night of the New Year.

Confessions amazing in the part of Will Smith

The parents of Jaden and Willow Smith, who was born in 1998 and 2000, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have always been able to overcome the trials as they made us try it now. However, they have experienced a couple of hard knocks during their marriage, as the star of The men in Black accepted. “I remember the day I said Jada : ‘I have to leave. I stop to try to make you happy. You have to do to be happy and I want to demonstrate that it is possible”, I hear you say. What counts is that we were two separate people that they had before them two individual trips separately and decide to walk together. But their happiness was his responsibility, and mine was my responsibility”he confided in 2018.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news