Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith : how did you meet ?

While Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to having had an affair while she was still married to Will Smith, but that they were separated, again at the meeting of one of the couples most solid of Hollywood.
This is one of the couples most solid of Hollywood. In the chaos after Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to have had a relationship with August Alsina a couple of years ago while she was still married, Will Smith and his wife seem to be holding. While they flew to the island of New Providence for a vacation in paradise with your partner, the Smith seems to have overcome their marriage problems aside, once more. After being briefly separated in 2015, the year in which the actress known from her brief romance with another man, are now happier than ever.
Married since 1997, the love story between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith it has, however, started with a beautiful story of friendship. In fact, it is in 1994, when the actress auditioned for the role of the girlfriend of the character played by Will Smith in The Prince of Bel-Air meet each other. At this time, the actor is still married to Sheree Zampino, who married in 1992 and with whom he had a son, Willard Christopher Smith. But if Jada Pinkett Smith not get the role, because it is considered too small, and that was finally attributed to the actress Nia Long, the actress can boast of having seen the ring on the finger a couple of years later by Will Smithon the night of the New Year.
Confessions amazing in the part of Will Smith
The parents of Jaden and Willow Smith, who was born in 1998 and 2000, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have always been able to overcome the trials as they made us try it now. However, they have experienced a couple of hard knocks during their marriage, as the star of The men in Black accepted. “I remember the day I said Jada : ‘I have to leave. I stop to try to make you happy. You have to do to be happy and I want to demonstrate that it is possible”, I hear you say. What counts is that we were two separate people that they had before them two individual trips separately and decide to walk together. But their happiness was his responsibility, and mine was my responsibility”he confided in 2018.
© ALPHA AGENCY / BESTIMAGE
2/27 –
“WILL SMITH” AND “JADA PINKETT SMITH” WAS THE 1st MOVIE “ALI” SYDNEY “PLAN AMERICA”
© ALAIN ROLLAND / MAXIMA PROD / BESTIMAGE
3/27 –
“WILL SMITH” AND “JADA PINKETT” BOXING “OSCAR DE LA HOYA” AGAINST “SHANE MOSELY” LOS ANGELES “PLAN AMERICA”
© STARMAX / BESTIMAGE
4/27 –
“JADA PINKETT” WOMAN “WILL SMITH” 7 YEARS “CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS” BEVERLY HILLS “PLAN AMERICA”
© ALPHA AGENCY / BESTIMAGE
5/27 –
“WILL SMITH” WIFE “JADA PINKETT” SON “TREY” DAUGHTER “JADEN” 1 OF THE MOVIE “WILD WILD WEST” LOS ANGELES CHILD “PLAN AMERICA” HAT
© FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE
6/27 –
“WILL SMITH” AND “JADA PINKETT” 1 OF THE MOVIE “BLACK HAWK DOWN” HAS BEVERLY HILLS “PLAN SERRE”
© STARMAX / BESTIMAGE
7/27 –
“JADA PINKETT” “WILL SMITH” AND THE SON OF GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS 2002-BEVERLY HILLS “FULL FOOT”
© FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE
8/27 –
“WILL SMITH AND HIS WIFE JADA PINKETT” AND CHILDREN IS THE 1st OF THE MOVIE “MEN IN BLACK” HAS WESSTWOOD “PLAN AMERICA”
© FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE
9/27 –
“WILL SMITH” AND “JADA PINKETT” 1st FILM “ENTER THE MATRIX” STUDIO WARNER BROS IN CALIFORNIA “PLAN AMERICA” “FEW”
© FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE
10/27 –
“WILL SMITH AND HIS WIFE JADA PINKETT” 1st MOVIE “BAD BOYS 2” LOS ANGELES “PLAN SERRE” HAT MAN WOMEN of the hand to the buttocks
© ALAIN ROLLAND / MAXIMA PROD / BESTIMAGE
11/27 –
“WILL SMITH” AND “JADA PINKETT SMITH” WAS THE 1st OF THE MOVIE “MATRIX REVOLUTIONS” HAS “LOS ANGELES” THE WOMEN OF THE FEMALE ACTOR ACTRESS “HAND BAG” DRESS “PLAN AMERICA”
© FAME PICTURES / BESTIMAGE
12/27 –
“WILL SMITH” AND “JADA PINKETT SMITH” WAS THE 1st FILM “GOTHIKA” AT the MANN VILLAGE THEATRE, WESTWOOD , USA ACTOR ACTRESS HAT “PLAN AMERICA” WIFE HUSBAND Gothika Premiere, Mann Village Theatre, Westwood
© ALAIN ROLLAND / MAXIMA PROD / BESTIMAGE
13/27 –
“WILL SMITH” AND “JADA PINKETT SMITH” WAS THE 1st MOVIE “THE LAST SAMURAI” HAS “LOS ANGELES” IN the FILM “THE MANN VILLAGE THEATRE,” ACTOR “PLAN AMERICA” WOMAN ACTRESS The Last Samurai Premiere, Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California 12/1/03
© GOFF INF / BESTIMAGE
14/27 –
“WILL SMITH AND HIS WIFE JADA PINKETT SMITH” 1 OF THE MOVIE “RAY” IN LOS ANGELES
© AFP / BESTIMAGE
15/27 –
WILL SMITH AND JADA PINKETT SMITH – CEREMONY OF THE OSCARS 2002
© GOFF INF / BESTIMAGE
16/27 –
WILL SMITH AND JADA PINKETT SMITH – CEREMONY OF THE OSCARS 2006
© ALAIN ROLLAND / MAXIMA PROD / BESTIMAGE
17/27 –
WILL SMITH, HIS WIFE JADA PINKETT SMITH AND THEIR CHILDREN JADEN AND SHEREE – PREMIERE OF THE MOVIE “THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS” IN LOS ANGELES
© IMAGES OF BIG SIZE / BESTIMAGE
18/27 –
WILL SMITH, HIS WIFE JADA PINKETT SMITH AND THEIR SON JADEN – PREMIERE OF THE MOVIE “THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS” IN LONDON
© GOFF INF / BESTIMAGE
19/27 –
WILL SMITH AND HIS WIFE JADA PINKETT – 53EME CEREMONY OF THE GRAMMY AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES
© AFP / BESTIMAGE
20/27 –
WILL SMITH AND HIS WIFE JADA PINKETT SMITH BEFORE THE PREMIERE OF THE FILM “MEN IN BLACK 3” AT THE GRAND REX IN PARIS, MAY 11, 2012.
© AFP / BESTIMAGE
21/27 –
WILL SMITH, JADA PINKETT SMITH – PREMIERE OF THE MOVIE ‘MEN IN BLACK 3’ MADRID ON MAY 13, 2012.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
22/27 –
Jada Pinkett Smith,Will Smith – PREMIERE OF “MEN IN BLACK 3” AT the TEATRO ZIEGFELD NEW YORK, MAY 23, 2012
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
23/27 –
Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith – PREMIERE OF the MOVIE ‘MADAGASCAR 3’ HAS NEW YORK, JUNE 7, 2012.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
24/27 –
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith – PREMIERE OF ‘FREE ANGELA ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS’ in TORONTO, CANADA, on SEPTEMBER 9, 2012.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
25/27 –
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith – Premiere of the film “Free Angela All Political Prisoners” New York, April 3, 2013.
© Afp / Bestimage
26/27 –
Will Smith with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the premiere of the movie Aladdin at the el Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, may 21, 2019
© Zuma Press / Bestimage
27/27 –
Will Smith kisses his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the premiere of the film “Gemini Man” in the cinema, Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, united states, October 6, 2019.