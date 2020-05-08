Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon rap the life and career of the Fresh Prince

Thursday 9 January, Will Smith was the guest of Jimmy Fallon in the show The Tonight show to talk about the film Bad Boys 3.

Then came the moment where Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon have delivered a live stream three minutes that may well become worship. A live recalling all the key moments of the past of the actorof his great career and the films in which he has played throughout his career, mythical, because nobody saw that coming . . .

In all cases, the video is already lot of ink to flow, and reactions abound on the social networks !