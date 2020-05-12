Will Smith and millions of people will sleep outside in support of homeless

One of the largest fundraising campaigns for charities. In support of the homeless, Will Smith, and millions of people have decided to sleep outside on Saturday 7 December.

The movement for a fifty city around the world, according to Thehindu.com. The organizers are hoping to raise $ 50 million to help the homeless.

Nothing in France, for the time being

Will Smith will be asleep in Times Square in New York and will perform “Bedtime story” for the 1,100 people that will defy the cold. The funds collected in the United States will then be managed by UNICEF USA.

If the event is held in several countries in the world, no, for the moment, is planned in France.

The initiative has been launched by Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of a charity based in Scotland.