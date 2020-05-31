Will Smith and the cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air become emotional during a virtual meeting | News Ents & Arts

Will Smith was left in tears during a virtual meeting with her co-stars from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air so they remembered James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, passed away in 2013.

The star has shared a clip of his new show to chat on Snapchat “Will At Home” on his page Instagram so that the cast marking 30 years since the start of the hit show.

Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Daphne Maxwell Reid (aunt Viv) Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Tatyana M. Ali (Ashley) and the companion of Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, were all in the video.

“I’m excited, I’m excited!” said Smith.

The actors seemed very happy to see each other while they spoke of their homes during the locking of the coronavirus.

During the video, they watched excerpts from the Fresh Prince showing Avery, who played the father figure of Will in american comedy.

The Fresh Prince in 2005: (L-R) James Avery, Daphne Reid, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali, Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro



Avery died of complications from open-heart surgery at the age of 68 years.

“It just makes me cry,” said Smith, wiping his eyes. “The first two times that I see excerpts of James, you know?”

“I loved this man,” said Reid, who has played in front of Avery as aunt Viv.

“Looks like James, ‘Solid'” said Marcell.

In a tribute on Instagram, Smith wrote: “Our show would not have been HALF what it was without the talent and the light of James Avery. We all love you and we miss you, James.”

At the beginning of the video, Smith and Ribeiro have both shouted “he is alive, he is alive” while Jazzy Jeff has joined the call to Zoom.

Earlier this week, Jazzy Jeff told CNN that he thought he had caught a coronavirus during a trip to Idaho in march. He said that he had lost his sense of smell, that he had hallucinations and that it was very wrong.

Marcell said to him, “you have us all fear,” to which the DJ replied: “Not as scared as me.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired for the first time in September 1990.

“You are my second family and I have been shaped by my interactions and my relationships,” said Smith before signing.

“When I look back, the best moments of my life have been on this plateau.”