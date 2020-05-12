Will Smith attracts more than 15 million people on Snapchat!

There is what you need to make a few tv channels so jealous!

Without artifice, and armed with a simple account Snapchat, Will Smith would have attracted more than 15 million different people by his show of wealth, invented during the pandemic, as it spreads on the social network, reports TMZ.

Simply titled Will From Homethe issuance of the actor of 51 years ended with the presentation of two special programmes a meeting of the members of the team of the situation comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Aira product iconic of the ’90s that had propelled the career of Will Smith.

Tyra Banks, Kevin James and Johnny Knoxville were also part of the guest list Will Smith.

The star surfs also on the success of Bad Boys For Life, one of the last films of impact launched in cinemas before the pandemic of sars coronavirus does not take the magnitude, and does not force the closure of cinemas and other businesses, and who also knows a great success on demand!

Créditphoto : WENN/COVER