Will Smith : August Alsina admits to having her “blessing” for his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith

Married for more than 20 years, Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith they form one of the pairs of the headlights of the americans. However, a lot of people fell from the clouds in the pupil that they were going to be in an open relationship. This is the singer August Alsina that said.

August Alsina claims to have had a serious relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

In an interview with Angela Yee for The Breakfast Clubthe rapper claimed to have had an intimate relationship with the mother of Jaden and Willow, who has gone beyond a simple link : “I’m totally in this relationship during the years of my life. I really loved deeply, and I have a lot of love for her. I am dedicated to it. I gave myself completely. In that moment I can die now and be okay knowing that I have already given entirely to someone…”.

“Will Smith has given me his blessing,”

In the Face of criticism, the singer has admitted that Will Smith had given him his blessing, thus confirming the rumors of couple free it would be Will and Jada. “I’ve discussed with Will Smith. Given that it went from husband and wife to life partner because they were able to talk about it several times, and without the participation of the romance, that he has given me his blessing.“What a surprise to users, that idealizes their relationship…