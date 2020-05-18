Will Smith bosserait on a spin-off of the “Prince of Bel Air”

More than 20 years since the series stoppedbut the hope is still there . One hears, for years, a possible return of the Prince of Bel Air. This series, which aired in thees 90was a program worship, which has marked a whole generation .

Despite the years that parade ( and still nothing in sight . . . ) The Hollywood Reporter, ensures that Will Smith is still on the project . In the portrait of the american star, published this week, the u.s. magazine reveals that the production company Westbrook bosserait on a spin – off of the Prince of Bel Air . Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith launched the company in July for oversee their various projectsincluding Overbrook Entertainment and Red Table Talk Enterprises.

The series launched the career of actor Will Smithafter his successful music alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff in 1980 . In this series humorous, the rapper embodies a fictional version of him – even during six seasons on NBC ( produced by Quincy Jones) .

For the moment, no other details there has been given, and the couple, Smith has made no statement . It is not known if the project will succeed one day or not, but in spite of everything the idea of return a day of the Prince of Bel – Airseems very likely meet the demands of the public .