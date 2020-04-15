Will Smith chats with DJ Jazzy Jeff, recovering from a suspicion of coronavirus

Will Smith received a phone call scary in the hand of his long time friend and collaborator of music, the wife of DJ Jazzy Jeff, Lynette, who was worried, and it seems that he may have reasons to worry.

“it was scary because Lynette did not panic and she called me with the vibrations of panic,” said Will to Jeff on his new series, Snapchat “Will From Home.” “then I immediately called D-Nice to see if it would be available. I was like, not my DJ!”

D-Nice has entertained a world under orders to stay at home with emissions of clubs virtual via Instagram Live, with Rihanna and Drake among his fans of a superstar. And apparently the Fresh Prince too!

Jeff broke out laughing at the way Will has quipped jokingly that he was going to replace it, but what he was dealing with had not to laugh.

“I’m back from my trip. I said to myself:” I feel that I am coming down with something “and I’m lying, and I don’t remember the next ten days,” said Jeff in a Will surprised.

“I had a temperature, which reached 103. I had the chills. I lost the sense of smell. I lost the sense of taste,” continued Jeff, detailing some of the classic symptoms of the COVID-19. And yet, he said that it could not be done to test for it, a refrain familiar to people across the country despite claims that the tests are increasingly available.

“They made me undergo a test for the flu,” he explained. “And when I went to get the chest x-ray, she came in and said: ‘You have pneumonia in your lungs.’”

Although he had never been able to confirm that he had been the victim of the new pandemic coronavirus which swept the world, this was not for lack of trying. And Jeff feels confident enough that he has had it and is currently recovering.

He also thinks that we are not as close to the other side as many of you might think or hope, saying to Will: “Unfortunately, people think that we are at the end [of the pandemic]and I think we’re really at the beginning. “

Jeff felt he was clearly grateful for his life Monday when he shared a message with his followers on Instagram. He realized the trouble that was affecting a lot of people, but has also urged them to “be grateful that you’re here … Be thankful for what you have .. You have more than a lot of people !!!”

He then concluded by telling them to “take your ass in the house!”

On Wednesday, Jeff has shared an updated version of its handful of classic hand with a Will of their days together on “The prince fresh of Bel-Air”, calling it “the edition of social distancing”, that you can learn how below. It is quite simple, although we recommend that you incorporate the new sound of Jeff in the practice to really make it sing: