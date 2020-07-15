Will Smith cheated on his wife, Jada Pinkett : a crisis in marriage more difficult for the actor

More than 22 years that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett were married and in those years, with high and low. The couple has not hidden a couple of days ago, that recentlythey had crossed a great crisis in marriage during which the mother of Jaden and Willow had been seeing in other places. If you tried to make changes during their appearances in public, in private, it was very hard to handle as revealed by a close in the magazine The people. “It has had more pressure than Jada“so that your marriage will endure, ensures that with this near.

“These are two different people who are trying to have success, except that they have a huge projector in them. People grow and change, except that everyone doesn’t have someone who looks at each one of its movements permanently“he continued this close to our colleagues. You must understand that they have chosen to tell the truth about their marriage because they realized that they were no longer able to hide the truth ?

AGENCY / BESTIMAGE

“They love each other always”

Despite the ups and downs, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett always love is, as said a friend of the actress and producer. “This is the first person to admit that marriage is hard work, but she still loves him. Even when they were not together, Jada has always spoken of his marriage as something special,” we learn. This marital crisis is now assumed to face the world seems quite complex, but do not appear as insurmountable for Will and Jada, who are determined to give the lie to those who announce their separation.

Photo credits : FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE