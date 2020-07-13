Will Smith cheated on his wife, Jada : this video that has returned to the surface and intrigue

Will Smith would have-he pushed his wife in the arms of another ? In a video that has resurfaced, you can see the comedian talk about issues of marriage and reveal that Jada Pinkett-Smith must go out and “find happiness”.

Are at the heart of the news ! While the rapper, August Alsina, admitted a couple of days ago after having had an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith, with the consent of her husband, the star couple has finally responded to the rumors of the union free in a new episode of the series Red Table Talk. If the parents of Jaden and Willow had broken at the time the greatest of the secrets, they explained that they were not in an open relationship. In the Face of her husband, the actress explained : “At the same time, you and I, we’ve been through a difficult period (…) We had decided that we were going to separate for a moment so that we can find what would make us all happy.“ Before continuing : “I was in a period that was very painful, I was broken. (…) You and me, we were trying to heal, each in very different ways. I would like to say that we have done everything possible to separate us, before realizing that this was not possible.“

If the marriage of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith is in the center of the attention, a video has emerged to the intrigue of the internet users. And for a good reason, on this last tour, in 2018, the star of the trilogy The men in Black it is seen on a golf course to talk about their marriage. So, we can hear : “I asked him what was one of the biggest revelations I had had about love. She said that we could not make a person happy. I thought that was a profound idea.“The star has subsequently developed : “We can bring a smile to a person, you can make sure that she feels well, one can make people laugh a person, but the fact that a person is happy, is completely out of our control. I remember the day that I said Jada : ‘I have to leave. I stop to try to make you happy. You have to do to be happy and I want to demonstrate that it is possible.‘“

Will Smith felt responsible for the happiness of his wife

Force to discuss, and then to the left in the space, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have been able to rediscover the passion of their beginnings : “We started to talk about it, we are in a false concept of the romantic in one way or another, by getting married, that I would not do that. What counts is that we were two separate people that they had before them two individual trips separately and decide to walk together. But their happiness was his responsibility, and mine was my responsibility.“The actor, 51-year-old revealed at the end of the video : “We decided that we were going to find our own inner joy, and then we could have a relationship in a being already happy. They were not going to come begging to the other with our empty glasses, asking that they complete and fits our needs. It is unfair and unrealistic. May be destructive to put the responsibility of your happiness on someone who is not you.“

