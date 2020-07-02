Will Smith could have “allowed” his wife to have a relationship with a rapper – Vibration

It is in an interview with The Breakfast Club the rapper August Alsina has claimed to have had an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith, the wife of the famous Will Smith is married since 1997. In fact, during his interview, the young man is confident in the romance would have lived with the actress. A link that would not be foreign Will Smith, who have even given their consent to the two lovers. The the rapper says that he has “had a conversation“with Will Smith on “for the transformation of your marriage life as a couple’“.

A couple of “free”

“I’m totally invested in this relationship for several years, and I really, really, really, really, really wanted to (…) so that I can die now knowing that I am fully to someone”he assigned, as the situation was “to assign“. If it is not what is “swingers“, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, however, has admitted to a relationship “open“. “In our marriage vows, we don’t say ‘forsaking all others’“, confessed the actor to the The New York Post in the year 2005, and to add, that in these circumstances “one may say to another, ‘listen, I have to sleep with someone. I’m not going to do if you do not agree, but stp tell me yes. Contrary to what people may believe, I do not like the drama (…) And I don’t think that it is important for people to know what I’m doing, who I sleep with that I go… But in this case, is very different, because as I have already said, there are many people who are looking to me for everything (…) I love these people, they are like my family. I have nothing bad to say about them. They are good people“, he continued.

Contacted by the media Page Six, the wife of Will Smith has totally denied having had a relationship with August Alsina, ensuring that “this was absolutely not true.”