Will Smith could play in a horror movie

The famous film director and screenwriter american Jordan Peele is considering the famous actor Will Smith for his next production that will be the kind of terror, a genre that the director has played very well.

Jordan had previously worked only in comedybut for some time, he began to devote himself to the terror which has had very good reviews.

Everything seems to indicate that it has already started work on his third film and that Will Smith is probably the protagonist History.

Like the films of the horror genre are well known, it is difficult to win, but surprisingly the film Run Away directed by Jordan Peele has been one of the few to win and be nominated several times.

Flee turned out to be everything is a success and well We has not received price, the review was pretty good and was able to collect more $ 250 million.

This is why the director has become the favorites to make this kind of movies and anyone who wants to work with him.

According to the information of We Got This Covered, the film-maker is quite interested in the actor Will Smith.

Peele is currently work on his new horror film in the company of Monkeypaw Production and Universal.

Unfortunately for the time being We don’t know what will happen, However, sources close to the media to ensure that it is in talks with the protagonist Soy Leyenda to become the protagonist.

For the moment still nothing is confirmed because they are still in talks to reach an agreement.

All of the films in which Will has participated in raised more than seven billion dollars so if you are part of this film, this will definitely be a success.

The fortune of Will Smith currently has an estimated value of $ 260 millionwho wins from the age of 20 years.

