Will Smith : discomfort, the actor talks about his relationship with his first child

In 1995, Will Smith divorce, two years after his marriage with Sheree Zampino. In the midst of this love story ends, the couple has a son of two years old to preserve, called Trey. To this end, the actor takes his distances with her first child. And saw it as a lament to the present day.

The father of three sons, Will Smith has shown his proximity with the last of the publications in social networks. For Jaden, born in 1998, and Willow, born in 2000, fruit of the his union with Jada Pincket, Will Smith has always been a father present, as shown in this message relating to the birthday of the greatest. Before you know that it is your wife, Will Smith married in 1992 with Sheree Zampino, with whom the actor had a son, named Treyin November of the same year. Unfortunately, with this first son, the relationships were not as fluid. Will Smith is widely assigned in this part of his life, in the issuance of… his wife, Jada Pinkett, Red Table Talkissued on the occasion of the feast of the Parents and is also available on Facebook Watch.

“The failure of last resort”

A 24 years, Will Smith knows that his greatest happiness : to be a father. “Go back to the hospital with him, I was struck. I realized that I was in charge of his life. I kept going to see him and check that he was okay. I was crying a lot. It makes Me cry now“loose , the actor, the tears in the eyes. Two years later, the concern that gives way to the disorder : Will Smith divorce Sheree Zampino and their son… “The divorce was the worst of my adult life. It was the final failure. I have suffered a lot in my life, but nothing to me has come that the judgment of divorce of the mother of my two year old son”. In the suffering, the actor decided to “to create a distance” and it quickly became a “absent parent” in the eyes of Trey. A behavior that has not helped to create a link, although today everything is going much better between the father and his son. Paris-Match remember, also, that in 2018, on Instagram, Will Smith had paid tribute to Trey. “We struggled for years, after the divorce with his mother. He felt betrayed and abandoned. It is a blessing to re-create a beautiful relationship with my beautiful son !”he had written the father, at the time. The difficult past, is giving way to a bright future.