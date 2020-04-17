Will Smith drifte a Porsche 911 in Bad Boys for Life

Bad Boys For Life, the third episode of the franchise ” Bad Boys “, was released in theaters in the end of January 2020. In the first teaser revealed to the public, one could see Will Smith at the wheel of a Porsche 911 (992) train to drift to everything !

There has always been cars cool in Bad Boys ! But this time, it’s a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S blue that will take Mike lowrey’s in all his adventures, even if he happens to drive other cars. Now that the film officially made its way into different formats outside of the cinemas, Porsche has seen fit to release the opening sequence of the film that shows the two main characters rushing in the streets of the city to the edge of the 911.

To avoid spoiler, we’re not going to tell you where they were going and why, but we can tell you that the opening scene in the film is shorter. Porsche has of course chosen to download the version in which Will Smith made the most of compliments as possible to the carwithout doing a commercial for the 911 so far.