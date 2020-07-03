Will Smith has allowed his wife Jada to have a relationship with a rapper ?

The rapper, August Alsina, said during an interview to have a relationship with the wife of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, with the blessing of the american actor, while the newlyweds are seen by many as the ideal couple.

Married since the early 1990s, the couple Smith would be in an open relationship, after August Alsina : “In fact, I’m sitting with Will, and I had a conversation about the transformation of their marriage in the life of couple who have talked about it many times… He gave me his blessing”, he explained to the host of the american radio Angela Yee. But there is a catch : at contact by the media to Page Six, the team of Jada Pinkett Smith, has assured, that all it does is “absolutely false”.

At the age of 27 years old, August Alsina would have known the mother of Jaden and Willow through Jaden in 2015, reports Public. It would be significantly closer to the woman of 48 years age. So much so that the rapper would be very attached to it, this story is not higher on the day yesterday : “I’m fully to this relationship during the years of my life […] to such an extent that I can die now and say that I am really somebody.”

The twittosphère shared

On Twitter, some users, that idealizes the relationship of the couple Smith fall out of the clouds :

Nonnnnnn Will Smith and Jada? I’m out of breath. In the end, I think we should start to look out for people too rich and popular to the contrary. Here are 2020 that splashed into my actor. — Frank Cyril Dipoko (@ZetrovNation) July 1, 2020

While other people are surprised that the love triangle will be revealed on the great day of today :

But the date is not of today that Will Smith and Jada are so, it’s the libertines and they have never hidden. In total, it was even said that this is the reason why your marriage work. This is the reason why I jms can understand why romanticize your relationship — BRWN SUGAR (@IccysR) July 1, 2020

So who is telling the truth, who said fake ? In view of the magnitude of that will take statements from August Alsina on the social networks, other reactions, especially those of Will Smith, I should not have to wait for a long time.

