Will Smith has allowed his wife to be unfaithful ? The revelations shock the singer August Alsina (SHIFT)

Update : according To our colleagues in the british Daily Mail, Will Smith would have denied having given any permission to his wife Jada Pinkett have a relationship extra-marital, while the latter is said to have declared that this story was “absolutely false”.

The superstar Couple of Hollywood, Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett are in love for more than 23 years. A story of love that lasts, and that has given birth to two children : Jaden and Willow, actor who also had another son, born of his first marriage. Then, necessarily, a happy marriage is not immune to the rumors. And the recent allegations of the singer August Alsina about the wife of Will Smith, has caused a shock wave in the planet, people across the Atlantic.

“He gave me his blessing,”

During a filmed interview granted to Angela Yee for The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, 30 June, the artist of 27 years of age revealed that he had had an affair with Jada Pinkett, 48 years of age. And this, with the consent of the actor star of Men in Black. It is through Jaden Smith as the two future lovers were presented. He became close to the tribe Smith, August would have accompanied the family on a vacation to Hawaii in the year 2016. It is there that the romance between the young artist and the lovely quadra would have begun, according to Alsina. “I sat with Will (Smith, ed) and we had a conversation about the transformation of her marriage into the life of a couple. They have spoken of them on several occasions,” says Alsina. “It has given Me

Find this article in Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article in Télé-Loisirs

