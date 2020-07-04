Will Smith has allowed Jada to attend to another man ?

They had all of the perfect couple, in love… Until Jada don’t frequent the other man. Will Smith has given his consent to this link ?

Jada and Will Smith has all of the perfect couple. Have, in any case to the last of your home, from your marriage in the decade of the 90’s. But not everything is rosy, and Jada would have had a romance… Consented to by the actor ! MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Will Smith and his wife are a couple free ? It seems that the actor-known in The The prince of Bel Air has allowed his wife to see to another part. It is the least what is revealed by the recent rumors.

Before, the wife of Will Smith, Jada, has had a romance with a rapper : August Alsina. If this story has made the scandal in Hollywood, it seems that your man has been put on the scent…

Interviewed by Angela Yee, the lover of Jada would have said that he himself has given his agreement. ” He gave me his blessing,”with it , he says, into the microphone of the radio host.

“In fact, I’m sitting with Will, and I had a conversation about the transformation of their marriage in the life of couple who have talked about it many times… “it says that in the details.

That said, Jada Pinkett Smithhe was quick to deny this rumor. Page Six for it has been in contact with the director concerned, that says that “this is absolutely not true “. Who is telling the truth ?

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith: a couple openly free ?

Anyway, this relationship extra-marital with a lot of talk about it. It must be said that Will Smith and his companion were seen as an ideal partner… for what it is a world that collapses.

Others, however, are not more surprised than that. After all, couples free are legion in Hollywood. If Will Smith or another, there is nothing new under the sun !

“Not today “says one user on Twitter. “They are so, is not of the libertines, and they have never hidden. On the whole, [Jada] to say, that this is the reason why your marriage work. This is the reason why I never understood why idéalisiez your partner “.

