Will Smith has allowed the rapper August Alsina to have a relationship with his wife ? A filmed interview that everyone is talking about…

In an interview with Angela Yee for “The Breakfast Club”, the rapper August Alsina has claimed to have a relationship with the mother of Jaden and Willow, with the consent of his famous dad.

“In fact, I’m sitting with the Will of [Smith] and I had a conversation, due to the transformation of their marriage into a society of life… he gave me his blessing,”you have, in effect, said the artist.

August Alsina, 27, was presented to Jada Pinkett Smith, 48 years, in the year 2015 for his son Jaden. He explains that we have become very close, even on a vacation with the family to Hawaii in 2016, and even more by participating together at the BET Awards in 2017.

The director also ensures that this story goes beyond the sexual : “I’m fully to this relationship during the years of my life, and I really, really, really loved deeply, I have a lot of love for her. I have dedicated myself to this, I am fully dedicated to this, to such an extent that I can die now and say that I am really somebody.”

“I know that I am blessed, and this conversation is difficult because it is so difficult to understand for people, but once that starts to affect me, I have to speak my truth”ended up letting go of the rapper that is located in the heart of all discussions.

Contacted by Page Six, the team of Jada Pinkett Smith provides, however, that it is “absolutely not true”.

