Will Smith has published a playlist of lofi beats on YouTube

A few days ago, Will Smith published on his YouTube channel, a playlist of 1: 30. Beats chill tailor-made for the confinement period.

While some are fighting in the front line against the epidemic of coronavirus, other care, telework, or is the plays primary school teacher in the classroom. In all, nearly 1.7 billion people are confined to their homes. A necessary effort and solidarity, which remains no less binding.

In order to alleviate the boredom, bad mood or the blues, there are many personalities who are redoubling their ingenuity. After having mentioned the version of the board game, White Eat Coconut, which is available free and online, here’s the playlist-to-measure proposed by Will Smith, as the relays HYPEBEAST. Entitled “chill beats to quarantine to”the american actor offers a playlist of rhythms and the soft and spellbinding.

Will Smith “Stuck at home ? Run this mix of lofi beats, and crank it up #avecmoi”

On an illustration, which seems to be inspired by the YouTube channel Chilledcowthe young man that he is, continues to write in his book, accompanied by his cat and the seasons.

Composed of 40 beats tailor-made for the containment, this playlist of 1h30 will delight you. It is essentially a matter of composition of Guustavv, Jobii, or even Dylan Sitts. Find them directly the description of the video, all the melody are identified.

