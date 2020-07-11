Will Smith : he really approved the relationship of his wife with a rapper? : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

These are the revelations that could tarnish their reputation “couple goal”. Since 1990, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are a couple in appearance, very simple. The parents of a sibling group of 3 children, they have always given the image of a very close-knit family. Only, your relationship is really as perfect as it seems? June 30, 2020, the rapper August Alsina has been argued about for the edification of in the face of Angela Yee on the show The Breakfast Club. As well, the singer of 27 years, says that he has had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, with the blessing of her husband. “I have spoken with Will Smith and we had a discussion (…) since they went from husband and wife to life partner, he gave me his blessing.“he says.

A story that would have begun in the year 2015

August Alsina says that he met the woman who embodies Niobe in the saga Array in 2015, through his son, Jaden. The two of them would be very close to each other, to such a point that the rapper says : “I’m totally to this relationship during the years of my life […] to such an extent that I can die now and say that I am really someone.“The words of August Alsina has unleashed a veritable tidal wave in Twitter, placing the name “Jada” at the top of the most talked about topics in social networks July 1, 2020. Contacted by Page Six, the entourage of Jada Pinkett Smith has formally denied these accusations. “All of that is absolutely false“, said a representative of the actress.

