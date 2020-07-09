Will Smith : He was also a victim of the racist police

Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Adama Traoré, Cedric Chouviat… The situation of these victims has woken up the fight against police violence and racism. Will Smith has also been a victim. The actor revealed that he had been briefly arrested and insulted him several times when he was younger.

Is the political analyst Angela Rye that Will Smith has spoken. The two personalities have maintained duplex and have spoken about the racism, police and Black Lives Matter. Also shocked and outraged by the murder of George Floyd may 25, 2020, the superstar of 51 years of age, has explained that once he had to deal with the police, interactions with the tense and violent, marked by the insults of a racist nature.

“I grew up in Philadelphia [connue pour son climat d’insécurité, NDLR], ( … ), during the mandate of mayor Rizzo [Frank Rizzo, mort en 1991, NDLR]. He is a former commissioner of police to the mayor and he had a hand of iron. The police of Philadelphia, called me a negro (sic) to more than ten times. I was challenged frequently. So I know how it feels in these circumstances, how does it feel to have the feeling of being held by the police, is a force of occupationsays Will Smith. I was going to school in the suburbs, in a catholic school, so I understand where are the inequalities (…). The white children were happy when the police came, but to me, my heart still pounding. You can not understand if one has not grown up there.“