Will Smith: his fight to help the homeless

Nearly four months after the sudden death and tragic, Kobe Bryant, the cause of her death and that of her daughter Gianna has been revealed.

The department of the medical examiner of the county of Los Angeles asserts that the late basketball legend and his 13-year old daughter died due to “blunt trauma” during the accident, which occurred on 26 January in Calabasas, California.

According to TMZ, the driver Ara Zobayan had been subjected to testing for drugs and alcohol at the time, but the report revealed that “the toxicology tests did not detect the presence of alcohol or illegal drugs”.

Which included the “substances” the following “benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phéncyclidine, and amphetamines.”

The publication of the report comes after Vanessa, the widow of Kobe, has filed a suit for manslaughter by negligence to the company owner of the helicopter, following the death of her husband and daughter, who were part of the nine people who lost their lives when the helicopter crashed.

According to official documents, Vanessa says that the helicopter that was carrying her husband and her daughter should never have been allowed to fly on the 26th of January, in particular due to atmospheric conditions, and that the company Island Express had violated several rules of vol.

The documents indicate, among other things, that the pilot of the Ara Zobayan – who also lost his life in the crash – has not been well monitored and assessed the weather conditions before take-off, has not obtained the meteorological data are appropriate prior to the flight, it did not interrupt the flight while he was aware of the cloudy conditions.

Therefore, it has not managed to maintain control of the helicopter and is not managed to avoid the “natural obstacles” in the path of the volume