Will Smith : his wife confirms that he had an affair with a young rapper

“We have to say clearly what happened ! “ Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have decided to deliver your truth, this Friday, July 10, on the occasion of the issuance Red Talk Table dissemination in Facebook. On the 30th of last June, in an interview with The Breakfast Club, the rapper August Alsinahe says that he has lived in the year 2016, a love story with a the wife of Will Smith. According to him, those who were married 23 years ago would form a pair free. Words that were given to clarify the main stakeholders. In front of the camera, the mother of a family of 48-year-old has confirmed that they have had a relationship with the rapper, now 27 years of age. It is the first of all to help the young man who suffers from an autoimmune disease that may be initially closer to each other. “There are about 4 and a half years ago, I began a friendship with August, became a very, very good friends. And it all started because I needed help. And for me, I wanted to help “remember Jada Pinkett Smith in the show.

“At the same time, you and I, we’ve been through a difficult period. And we broke up “she said. “We decided that we were going to we parted for a moment so that we can find what would make us all happy “has confirmed that Will Smith. “I was in a period that was very painful, I was broken. (…) You and me, we were trying to heal, each in very different ways. I would like to say that we have done everything possible to separate us, before realizing that this was not possible “summed up that that has finally followed your relationship with your husband, after this soft bracket, finally closed.

Jada Pinkett Smith was in contrast with to refute the idea according to which her husband would have given “authorization “ for August Alsina to have a relationship with his wife. “The only person that can give permission in this circumstance is to me “specified in Red Talk Table the mother of Willow and Jaden, who recognizes that the young rapper who has fallen in love is it is not a reason for breakup of a couple or family.

FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE

A relationship has ended

She describes her history with him as a true relationship she has not lived in the transgression, because she was at the time separated from her husband. “During this process, I began to realize some things about yourself and me, and in August has decided to cut all communication with me, which is quite understandable “added the wife of Will Smith that is, clearly, once more becoming its exclusive partner.

Photo credits : AFP / BESTIMAGE