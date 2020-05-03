Will Smith in awe of the new performance of Mike Tyson (video)

Mike Tyson left his fans in awe a new video clip in which he shows no sign of slowing down, even after 15 years of absence from boxing.

Kenya : Arrest of 18 actors of film p0rno for shooting in full containment

In the video posted online, the former heavyweight champion has shown his speed and his power is impressive, pushing the fans to ask the question about a possible return to the boxing ring.

Thousands of fans have flooded his video to praise the actor Dwayne Johnson alias The Rock, declaring : “My brother, you have prepared for me to run through”.

As for Will Smith, he took the video on his account Instagram and she has been seen by over 5 million people in a few hours.

Instagram : the daughter of Johnny Hallyday reveals her nipples

“Mike at the age of 53”. My Heros“, has the subtitle, Will Smith, suggesting clearly that he can’t believe that the former champion was able to demonstrate such agility and such a force at this age.