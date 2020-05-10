Will Smith in one of the biggest flop of the year: how the actor has lost 75 million dollars to his studio



Gemini Man is part of the worst flops of 2019.

With Gemini Man, the hollywood producers thought to have smelled the proper vein. Two Will Smith for the price of one, it was a case of gold. As much as it was a commercial triumph huge, that it was entirely on his shoulders, that ofAladdin. But, evidently, ask him to embody a hired killer, high-flying hunted by his own clone at a time where he would rather take his retirement was not a genius idea. The technological performance was hailed effects (4 K thanks to the scroll of 120 frames per second), but nobody has really seen what it brought to the story was too poor.

For Ang Lee, it turns also to the disaster. For the first time in his career, one of his achievements is going to lose money. And even a small fortune. With 118 million in revenue worldwide, the box office does in no way cover all the expenses. Because of the techniques used, the amount of the expense is indeed high at $ 140 million. A tidy sum of money to which it should add a good hundred million of dollars, for the costs of promotion (and never accounted for in budgets…).

According to the specialists of the Majors, in the end, if the chinese market shows rather receptive, the studio will lose a minimum of $ 75 million. It is very far from the hole of $ 170 million left this year X-Men : Dark Phoenixbut this is still very hurt the wallet. And to the entire hollywood industry, since the ten worst flops of 2019 have caused him to lose half a billion dollars.