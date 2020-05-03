Will Smith in tears on seeing pictures of Uncle Phil

Posted 02 May 2020 at 11h27 by Ben

The cast of the series Prince of Bel-Air left at a distance, in the framework of a rendez-vous organized by Will Smtih. The opportunity to make a new tribute to James Avery, the charismatic actor who played Uncle Phil on the screen and will be accompanied by the star of Bad Boys in his first steps on the small screen.

Anecdotes shovel

Nearly 25 years after the broadcast of the final episode of the Prince of Bel-Air on american television, the complicity is always at the rendez-vous between the actors. The evidence we have been given on the occasion of the reunion online, which allowed Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Joseph Marcell to exchange views on the series, in the face of a Will Smith leading the dance and bombarding of questions the players have responded to the appointment.

This will permit to glean a few anecdotes, starting with the identity of the party that brought Will Smith to keep his real name in the program. This is Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton) who will, therefore, have been at the origin of this approach : ” We talked, and I said : “Listen, if you must do this series, you have to be Will Smith“.“ What Smith will answer : ” You had a sense of smell. You said to me : “Because people will call you like that for the rest of your days“.“

Also, DJ Jazzy Jeff will confess to have been irritated by the fans wanting to reproduce with him the handle of the hand signature of the series : ” I was very annoyed by the fact that everyone wanted to do this handshake. You could see it in the eyes of the people when they wanted to do, and I’d just their hand, holding it. Besides that, it’s going to ! “

A time of strong emotions

But the most memorable moment of this exchange will continue to be where Smith will launch a few images from the archives of the series putting in scene James Averythe famous Uncle Phil who died in 2013. None of the actors will have been able to hold back his tears in the face to the memories displayed on the screen. Avery died on December 31, 2013, of complications after a heart operation. R.I.P. Uncle Phil.