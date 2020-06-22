Will Smith, in tears, talks about his eldest son, Trey

In honor of fathers day, Will Smith talked about his difficult beginnings as a father to Trey, his oldest son.

Before you can be an amazing actor and a legend of the cinema, is a loving father and protector. With his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, whom he married in 1997, Will Smith has two sons, Jaden (age 21) and Willow (19 years). He is also the father of Trey (age 27), born of a first marriage to Sheree Fletcher. In the occasion of a special episode of the feast of the parents of the issuance of the Jade, “Red Table Talk”, available on Facebook Watch, the actor of 51 years was delivered to his wife about his best role : that of father.

At the age of 24 years, Will Smith welcomed their first child, a responsibility that has obviously upset your life. “I was going to see and monitor that it went well. I was crying a lot. It makes Me cry now,” he said, with bright eyes. Asked by Jade in the reason of his tears, Will Smith has justified by his fear of failing as a father at such a young age. “I don’t think the red sofa (on which he was sitting, I’d like that,” he joked.

The interpreter of the Agent Jay in “Men in Black” has divorced when thomas was only two years old. A situation in which they deplored, especially by the suffering that she lived her son, only 2 years old. “The divorce was the final failure for me,” he acknowledged. “I am a much better parent than the husband,” continued the director. During his separation with his ex-wife, Will Smith did not want his son sees him in a critical state and this has made him “an absent father”. “I wanted to create a sufficient distance between us,” he explained.

“He felt betrayed”

A couple of years ago, the actor was a little closer to Trey. During a trip to Abu Dhabi, in 2018, he said about his relationship with his son in a video of Instagram. “We struggled for years, after the divorce with his mother. He felt betrayed and abandoned. It is a blessing to re-create a beautiful relationship with my beautiful son !”, it was written in, sharing photos of the father-son duo accomplice.

