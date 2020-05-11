Will Smith in “The Council”, a movie Netflix

(Relaxnews) – The american actor Will Smith has signed for a new collaboration with Netflix, since it will be at the poster for “The Council”, a thriller in which he will be, once is not custom, a villain with a figure of the underworld.

The feature film will tell the story of a crime syndicate led by seven men of african-americans who made the law in the Harlem (NY) in the 1970s and early 1980s. Their avowed purpose was to establish a micro-state black-and-self-sufficient based on the success of the drug trafficking.

Inside of this group and its functioning with its logic of the court and its intrigues shakespeare, Nicky Barnes (Will Smith) will have a hard time in the face of his young protégé.

The real Nicky Barnes at the time had worked with the mafia, an Italian-american on the drug trafficking at the international until his arrest in 1978. He then became, after he was sentenced to life imprisonment, an indicator for the FBI with the status of a protected witness. If he died in 2012, his death has not been announced that, in 2019.

In 2007 in “American Gangster” by Ridley Scott, Cuba Gooding Jr was camping already Nicky Barnes.

The script was written by Peter Landesman, which had already been scripted and directed “Alone against all” in 2015 with Will Smith on the world of american football. Smith also produced the film with James Lassiter for Overbrook Entertainment.