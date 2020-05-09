Will Smith in the hospital : the actor shares his colonoscopy on Instagram

Thanks to social networks, the celebrities are in direct contact with their fans. Will Smith invited his family in his hospital room. The future heroes of the film Bad Boys 3 the hosts in a hospital gown, posterior to the air, before undergoing a colonoscopy…

Will Smith has nearly 40 million followers on Instagram. He posts pictures of his daily life, in particular, punctuated by the shooting and before-raw, same and other funny videos. The actor has posted a new this Wednesday, November 6, 2019. It is filmed in a hospital room, before an examination of the colon.

“It seems that you can’t reach 50 million followers on Instagram without showing his c**. So here I am, undergoing a colonoscopy for the buzz“wrote Will Smith in the caption of his video.

In the said video, the genius of the film Aladdin (released may 22, 2019) and hero of Gemini Man (released October 2) describes the situation for internet users : “These are my socks, non-slip, it is my hospital gown, open in the back, I will have the c** in the air so that they can access it easily.“