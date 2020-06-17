Will Smith in the shoes of the most famous slave in american history

After having played a ruthless assassin in The Man Of Gemini Will Smith passes on the other side of the barrier. The hunter becomes the prey… And the current outbreak of violence has erupted in the united states, as well as the resurgence of the racial questions after the death of George Floyd does not seem to be foreign to this decision.

In this upcoming movie called The emancipation directed by filmmaker Antoine Fuqua (Training day, The Elite of Brooklyn, Equalizer…), Will Smith embodies an iconic figure in the history of slavery in the united States, a black slave named Peter, who became famous for a terrifying image.

This photo, known under the name of The Flogged Again (back whipping), among the icons of the history of the united States. The photo was taken in may 1863, and published in The Independentand then in the edition of July 4, Harper’s Weekly. It quickly became the irrefutable proof of the cruelty and barbarity of slavery in America. The film The emancipation occurs in the middle of the Civil war.

The spread, at the beginning of 1863, Harper & Brothers, of the image of the back of Peter torn has created a huge expectation in the Union that was involved in the civil War in the face of the Confederates. Harper & Brothers, New York

While this former runaway slave happens to have a medical examination in order to integrate the Union army, doctors discovered in his back to bare the deep scars left by the whip of the foreman, and was being treated with a regular basis when he was still working on a cotton plantation in the state of Louisiana. This photo shows the abominations of slavery has existed in the world.

The action-thriller on the background of the story is, therefore, based on the true story of the black slaves of america, immortalized by one snapshot iconic. The legend along with the dissemination of the image abroad has taken him to countries like France to refuse to buy cotton produced in the South of the united States.

While the use of this historical context, the film focuses on the amazing trip of this runaway slave, who has done everything and gone through everything to escape their pursuers.

At a time when Hollywood was shaken by the rise of the movement Black Lives Matter, that supports the fight against racism in the united States, the director ofEqualizer it has been assigned to the site Deadline the reading of the scriptThe emancipation he had moved :

“ This script struck me in the heart in a way so intense, impossible to express, but you can understand, I think, explains the director, Antoine Fuqua. I have found some of the feelings that we experience in the street at this time. There is sadness, of anger, of love, of faith and hope, as well, when I see what young people are doing today. What fills me with most hope, is that we’re not going to tolerate this any longer. I have been crossed by all these feelings when I read the script. “

The production is expected to begin in the year 2021. Antoine Fuqua closes the film with anticipation Infinitewhile Will Smith occupies the filming of King Richarda film telling the story of the father of the champions of tennis Serena and Venus Williams (whose production has been disrupted by the pandemic of sars Coronavirus.)

