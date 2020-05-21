Will Smith is agent J of Men in Black in the video ` Wipe It Down ” of TikTok

The actor takes on the challenge to “Wipe It Down” to a whole new level – even if he swears he has no memory of filming the video.

Will Smith is the latest celebrity to “Wipe It Down” in the context of viral challenge TikTok today, because what will he do in quarantine?

It would be better to be careful, however, because there may be something of another world in this challenge that we have not yet realized.

For Will, he joked that he did not even remember to have filmed his video instantly iconic. Normally, the cloth reveals an aspect radically changed for the person who cleans the mirror, but Will rather be met with a flash from the past.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

And then a flash of the literal.

Hilariously, it was his character Agent J of the original “Men in black “ franchise that has been revealed during the wiping, making two appearances fast.

In the second, he held up the neuralyzer patented film used to erase the memories of any human being that knows a lot about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

J has also suffered Will because he had seen J or because Will had seen something he should not have been. Considering that Will was looking at a reflection of himself, the agent J he said that the Will Smith of 2020 is an alien? Maybe there’s a tiny alien inside of it that circulates in his body?

Is this the plot of the upcoming film “Men in Black” when agent J is charged to close his look-alike hollywood before put on the organization by making a film ironic about a mysterious government organization that does not at all exist which hides the existence of aliens?

Yes, we would watch probably it.

