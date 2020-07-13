Will Smith is cheating with his wife Jada Pinkett? His 1st wife reacted to the rumors

“It is completely out of the plate. “ In a message posted on Facebook of the most virulent, Sheree Fletcher, first wife of Will Smith, he had responded to the charges of Alexis Arquette, alleging that the actor – who is married with a false-Jada – had cheated on the latter with a man. “So then, those who claim to have had first-hand information about the reason for the failure of my marriage, is completely on the side of the plate. This is not only to the side of the plate, this is absolutely false “, he said that in the moment in which what is said” wounded “and” offended “for those comments.

Sheree Fletcher, very angry, said the step to those who felt they had been bought to keep silent about the alleged homosexuality of her ex-husband. “My marriage did not end due to infidelity – I haven’t found in bed with a man, I have not been with a woman, this is simply not arrived. It was right in 1992, and that is directly in 2016 “he said that the only one that remembers not to have been” happy “with the star prior to its rupture. Then, she had been a great threat to the sister of David and Patricia Arquette : “In the future, please, just be careful with what you say “, I could still hear.

Jada Pinkett Smith has had a relationship extra-marital

Alexis Arquette – who died in September of 2016, the AIDS had set fire to the gunpowder by the rebound of Will Smith and his wife Jada, who had decided at the time to boycott the Oscars for the lack of ethnic diversity of the actors. She had said that the two spouses were, in fact, gay. And, however, in the Smith, who does not hide anything. Jada Pinkett Smith has never hidden that I have slept with the singer August Alsina, as their marriage was falling apart, still in the year 2016. And to make things worse, the father of the actor died during this period. What a year…

