Will Smith is confused with 50 Cent following revelations of Jada Pinkett Smith

A video made the rounds of the internets for several days, it has reached 15 million views in less than 24 hours . This is an interview of Jada Pinkett Smith when the american show Red Table Talk. During this episode, the actress was a guest on his own show, along with her husband : Will Smith. Jada dropped a bomb : I wanted to put an end to the rumors that had circulated for many years, revealing your relationship extra – civil with the rapper August Alsina :

“There are four and a half years, I have begun a friendly relationship with August Alsina and we became very good friends . And it all started with him because he needed help and I wanted to help with your health, your state of mind . ( . . . ) That it had been broken . We had decided to separate for a while”

This revelation caused a furore in the networkJada says that this relationship with the young rapper could not have come at a time when she and her husband were separated, they took a “break” . This also has to react, 50 Centalways ope to distribute good advice, and the sweetness, obviously he had an SMS exchange with the Will, the more of an argument :

50 Cent : “I, You’re happy with this ?”

It goes : “Yes, it’s going to . I appreciate your interest brother . “

50 Cent : “But why has – t – she said in a show, for all the world to know it ?”

It goes : “That it had been broken, then it has made his life, and I’ve made mine.”

50 Cent : “And then, she said that ONLY she can give permission to someone to explode . . . “

Him : “You’re going to f * * * * and, 50 . “

The Smith family has been unpacking his dirty laundry in public and on video, that is one thing, but the leader of the class is assigned to 50 Cent who publishes in his conversation with Will in Urges and seeks clearly to the cause . . . Sacred of the Fifties, the troll-in-chief !