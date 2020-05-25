Will Smith is launching a range of clothing in homage to the Prince of Bel-Air

(Relaxnews) – Will Smith remembers the central role he played in the series “The Prince of Bel-Air” with a new fashion collection dedicated to his character.

The actor and musician has so attended to the fictional “Bel Air Academy” in the series he has decided to call her first clothing range Bel-Air Athletics. This collection offers pieces sports, retro and preppy as t-shirts, sweatshirts, of joggings and a reversible jacket reminiscent of the cult series aired from 1990 to 1996 in the United States and later in France.

This line of 26 items includes also accessories such as a deodorant, a gym bag and a basketball. It is available until the 14th of October on shop.willsmith.com. The socks cost$ 15, t-shirts$ 30 and the jacket jogging$ 95 per. A gym bag with a jacket, a t-shirt, socks and a basketball is sold for 200$.

It is on Instagram that the star has presented her pieces to her 38 million followers with a fun video in which he takes the pause as a dummy without success to get serious.

Will Smith takes the game of fashion in recent times. It has been chosen by the luxury brand, Moncler, to carry out the campaign “Genius Is Born Crazy” last July.