Will Smith is preparing a series derived from the “Prince of Bel-Air”

Drum roll! Whereas three years ago, Will Smith said that it would never be the role of the ” Prince of Bel-Air “, the cult series that it was revealed in the 1990s, a long article published in the United States in the specialized journal Hollywood Reporter announces that Westbrook Media, the production company of the star and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was in the process of working on a series derived from the popular program, broadcast at the time on NBC, and on France 2 in us.

“I think it may never happen, and then when it freezes in hell “, was yet declared to be the star in 2016, added : “we will leave this series alone “. No one yet knows why the actor of 51 years, currently at the poster of ” Gemini man “, has returned his jacket, but, what is sure, is that the expectation is huge, the height of the popularity of the soap opera.

The actor has not confirmed

Between 1990 and 1996, millions of viewers are passionate about the adventures of the boy rogue played by Will Smith, a fan of rap and basketball, which landed her a popular district of Philadelphia to live with his uncle, the legendary Uncle Phil, in the neighbourhood of ultra-exclusive Bel-Air, Los Angeles.