Will Smith is sharing a fantastic video sequence of all his films

Hollywood actor Will Smith has shared a new video with all of his films are created by a technique of time-lapse movement on his account Instagram official.

Hyperlapse or the time-lapse in motion is a photography technique in time-lapse to create animated clips.

This video has been created by bringing together all the films of Will Smith by the videographer Juanchi Roisman. Will Smith has republished this post on its own page, Instagram by describing it as fantastic.

Here is the legend of the Juanchi Roisman and the reaction of Will Smith:

“Here, I present the second hyperlapse of this series of quarantine now with Will Smith. I had a lot of fun doing it, those of us who had our childhood in the 90’s grew up watching movies of this guy. However, changing this hyperlapse, I realized that there were films that I had not seen. I hope you like it. “

Will Smith has reacted to his video:

“It is fantastic “

A fan named murlindc wrote:

“I’ve never seen a bad movie from you 😂 “

Another fan named gbee_djgio said to me:

“Pursuit of Happyness is my favorite movie of all time 😭❤️❤️ “

See the video Instagram below.

