Will Smith is the driver in the Porsche Taycan Turbo S in Miami !

Will Smith puts in the honor the latest Porsche 911 in his latest film ” Bad Boys For Life “, the third opus of the saga. But it is Taycan Turbo S that he has decided to bring passers-by with him for a little joyride.

A short ride in a Porsche with Will Smith ? Who wouldn’t want that ! The character played by Smith in the next Bad Boys drove a brand new 911 Carrera S in a nod to the first episode of the saga. In the framework of the promotion of the new film, Porsche has loaned a car to the american actor to surprise the users of Lyft, an app driver to the application, in Miami, Florida. But as the 911 is a little too small to be a vehicle eligible for services Lyft, Smith uses a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the top-end of the sedan German electrical.