Will Smith is the driver in the Porsche Taycan Turbo S in Miami !

Will Smith puts in the honor the latest Porsche 911 in his latest film ” Bad Boys For Life “, the third opus of the saga. But it is Taycan Turbo S that he has decided to bring passers-by with him for a little joyride.
A short ride in a Porsche with Will Smith ? Who wouldn’t want that ! The character played by Smith in the next Bad Boys drove a brand new 911 Carrera S in a nod to the first episode of the saga. In the framework of the promotion of the new film, Porsche has loaned a car to the american actor to surprise the users of Lyft, an app driver to the application, in Miami, Florida. But as the 911 is a little too small to be a vehicle eligible for services Lyft, Smith uses a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the top-end of the sedan German electrical.
Anyway ! Will Smith is not leading to a standard version. This declination Turbo S develops 750 horsepower and 1050 Nm of torque. Thanks to launch control, this sedan 100 % electric is capable of destroying the 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds.
Passengers are pleasantly surprised when they find out that Will Smith is their driver Lyft in a Porsche Taycan Turbo S with almost 190.000 dollars. Most of them are naturally more excited to see a hollywood celebrity that the new sedan electric at Porsche, but in all cases, they appreciate the joke !
But this excitement quickly turned to terror as Smith uses the 750 horsepower of the Taycan, while encouraging its passengers to shout quotes from the movie Bad Boys. That is important to them, the Hollywood actor offers them a year of trips Lyft free !