Will Smith joined Joyner Lucas to remix selfish

Suit, dark glasses, mustache and beard carefully trimmed, Joyner Lucas has all the attributes of the agent J of Men in Black (1997). Tribute of praise to the actor star of the years 1990-2000, the rapper and american producer is on a stage, taking up the highest grossing film of Will Smith in the clip Will (2020). Of Men in Black to Bad Boys (1995), through the inevitable series The Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996), the rapper doubly nominated for the Grammy Awards takes us in his fantasies of identification to Will Smith.

The interest in the original clip by the son of actor, Jaden Smith, give birth to this new project. More than a month after the release of this title flaming on the album ADHD (2020), Joyner Lucas unveils a remix of the unreleased composed via the platform Tully – an application created jointly by the rapper and by the manager Dhruv Joshi enabling artists to manage the production, promotion and distribution of their music. Guest of honour, Will Smith takes again the microphone and delivers a rap selfish. With a dozen albums to the meter, Will Smith master’s degree as well as her game on in the recording studios of that on the sets.

The album ADHD Joyner Lucas available on all platforms.