Will Smith, Kevin Hart, a16z back to the start-up of virtual events Run the World

Will Smith and Kevin Hart pose backstage at the MTV Movie Awards 2016 at the Warner Bros Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California.
Jason Kempin | MTV1415 | Getty Images for MTV
Xiaoyin That has never predicted the relevance of its application in a pandemic. The former employee of Facebook was initially created Run The World, a platform for online events, to reduce the barriers to participation to major conferences in person.
She saw the sudden increase in the demand of virtual events in February, while the health concern around the epidemic of coronavirus resulted in the cancellation of several major conferences. At this time, Run The World has managed to win more than $ 4 million of seed funding in a round led by the venture capital company Andreessen Horowitz.
Now, Andreessen Horowitz is back to support a round of series A of $ 10.8 million in the San Francisco-based company, co-led with the Funds of the founders, Peter Thiel. But some of its new investors are not investors in your venture in typical. Run The World has also attracted the attention of investors famous, with the venture capital fund of american actor Will Smith and actor Kevin Hart, as new funders of the company.
That said to CNBC that it was related to Smith and Hart through the use of its existing investors. “They are passionate about the mission to use online events to connect people and build communities,” she said. “Will and Kevin are visionaries who create content that interacts and resonates with the people.”
“We believe that their advice can be very important to Run The World to create this new category of online events appealing as the world sees for the first time,” added Qu. She stated that the pandemic, although a source of great economic uncertainty, contributed to accelerate the transition to online events.
Another start-up that supports the events space in line, Hopin, headquartered in London, has raised $ 6.5 million in a round led by Accel in February. The application has experienced a boom similar with the pandemic Covid-19.
Run The World said it would not comment on its assessment for the time being, but an industry source familiar with the agreement has fixed its market value at approximately $ 50 million. The source preferred to remain anonymous because the information has not been made public.
Bet on the move to online events
It is a sign of how venture capitalists and celebrities are relying on physical events is moving online in which restrictions lock Covid-19 have made the mass gatherings impossible. While companies tend to spend thousands of dollars in travel bookings and accommodation to attend the big industry conferences, digital platforms offer an alternative that could help reduce these costs significantly.
“The events in person were cancelled each day, but the people wanted and always had to connect,” said Qu. “There was a demand and a growing interest on the part of investors and users, and, combined with the positive feedback, we could not be far away from this diverse set of investors.”
Well as Zoom, YouTube and Twitch provide a platform for businesses to broadcast live conferences, they do not offer the same experience of networking than those offered by the conferences in person. Run The World says that this is solved by features such as “Cocktail Party”, which matches the participants for several minutes at a time to simulate the experience of a networking event face-to-face.
The application Run The World allows users to host and join virtual events.
Run the world
Run The World is said to have seen the number of users on its platform a hundred-fold in the last three months, although it has not disclosed its total number of users. The workforce has doubled to 30 employees over the last two months.
To this day, the organizers have organized more than 2,000 events on the application, with participants from 40 different countries. The events organized on the platform included everything from a hackathon for developers to create software to help combat the epidemic of coronavirus, a conference for small enthusiasts in the home.
The discussions between Run The World and its investors have started at the end of march and were conducted entirely by video-conference, said That. She told CNBC that the extra money would be “used to make the business evolve to continue to reach new vertical markets”
“We believe that the next winner of the Nobel prize and the artist Billboard will meet on Run the World, and our goal is to continue to create features such as a Cocktail Party that will allow the artist a rising Los Angeles or researcher in Romania to collaborate with other like-minded people. . “