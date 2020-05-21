Will Smith, Kevin Hart, a16z back to the start-up of virtual events Run the World

Will Smith and Kevin Hart pose backstage at the MTV Movie Awards 2016 at the Warner Bros Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California.

Xiaoyin That has never predicted the relevance of its application in a pandemic. The former employee of Facebook was initially created Run The World, a platform for online events, to reduce the barriers to participation to major conferences in person.

She saw the sudden increase in the demand of virtual events in February, while the health concern around the epidemic of coronavirus resulted in the cancellation of several major conferences. At this time, Run The World has managed to win more than $ 4 million of seed funding in a round led by the venture capital company Andreessen Horowitz.

Now, Andreessen Horowitz is back to support a round of series A of $ 10.8 million in the San Francisco-based company, co-led with the Funds of the founders, Peter Thiel. But some of its new investors are not investors in your venture in typical. Run The World has also attracted the attention of investors famous, with the venture capital fund of american actor Will Smith and actor Kevin Hart, as new funders of the company.

That said to CNBC that it was related to Smith and Hart through the use of its existing investors. “They are passionate about the mission to use online events to connect people and build communities,” she said. “Will and Kevin are visionaries who create content that interacts and resonates with the people.”

“We believe that their advice can be very important to Run The World to create this new category of online events appealing as the world sees for the first time,” added Qu. She stated that the pandemic, although a source of great economic uncertainty, contributed to accelerate the transition to online events.

Another start-up that supports the events space in line, Hopin, headquartered in London, has raised $ 6.5 million in a round led by Accel in February. The application has experienced a boom similar with the pandemic Covid-19.