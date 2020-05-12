Will Smith, Kylie Jenner, Shay Mitchell… These stars that started on Youtube

You’ve no doubt noticed, celebrities are more unvarnished. The advent of social networks has pushed many of them to reveal more about the Canvas. But this is not the only application that has the wind in its sails. In addition to their busy careers, some stars have found, the hobby is perfect for sharing intimate moments of their daily life with their fans. When they are not on a movie set or on tour around the world, they post videos on the social networks. Yes, the public figures, many have yielded to the call of the Youtube game. Kylie Jenner at Will Smith passing by Shay Mitchell, the list is long. Discover without further delay the content shared by the people on the site.

Kylie Jenner

In agreement with his trademark, Kylie Jenner post usually videos on makeup. You are not without knowing that the young woman is at the head of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, its range of beauty products and skin care. But when the star of TV-reality does not boast the merits of its cosmetics, she also shares some moments of his private life through vlogs, some of which are with his adorable daughter Stormi and her family.

Will Smith

Will Smith is definitely a permanent part of the celebrities who are proven to be landing on the Canvas. If we already knew that the actor was cool, its page Youtube is a concentrate of good humor. And one thing is for sure, he does not do things half by offering content that is polished and fun. The actor never takes it seriously and lets us enter into his daily we often prompting reflection. When he does not film during his colonoscopy to shed light on colorectal cancer screening, it shows a happy vacation with his family. Fans will also be delighted to learn more about the behind-the-scenes of some of the scenes from his films. A string to discover !

Zac Efron

On the side of Zac Efron who is in a relationship with actress Halston Sageit is the sport in the first place ! The actor, star of the saga High School Musical has grown and now offers to his subscribers to follow him in his world, 100% fitness. Nina Dobrev at Liza Koshy, several celebrities have already trained with him and the videos are worth the detour. Nature lovers, the hunk is also shoots at the end of the world, but without giving too much away. And for cause, it will appear soon in Killing Zac Efronhis own documentary series of extreme adventures tours in Papua New Guinea.

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell, whose luxurious villa will make you dream, dedicated his chain to the beauty, sport and travel. But that’s not all ! In addition to a few challenges the cult of Youtubethe inevitable Emily-Fields of Pretty Little Liars gets naked and exposes her life without a filter. Over the years, his fans have been able to discover more about his relationship with his beloved Matte Babel. Recently, the pretty brunette also shared the video of his difficult birth which lasted no less than 33 hours. A freshness that is a pleasure to see !

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is a mountain of muscle and his chain Youtube the reflects perfectly. In addition to post the trailers of his films and some behind-the-scenesthe actor shows us his dream of plastic during sessions of intensive sport. In parallel, it also produces the podcast What Really Happened in which he returns to a scandal, an event, or a powerful history.

Noah Schnapp

If we know that Noah Schnapp made a sensation in the series Stranger Thingsit should not be forgotten that he is still a teenager. Fortunately, the actor of 15 years has not taken the big head and continue to kiss. His page Youtube the proves. It then connects the experiences fun as a tennis lesson with Venus Williams, the challenges to be completely crazy and collaborations with other each other. Just full of cool moments that he shares with his subscribers.

Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch has nothing to do with her character Cheryl Blossom in Riverdale. The pretty redhead has the head on his shoulders and is more simple than ever. Evidenced by his channel where you find videos about her everyday life. Her relationship with her boyfriend, her dog and her best friend Vanessa Morgan aka Toni in the series are part of the topics often referred to on his page. And between two videos of make-up, the young woman also shares her vegetarian recipes.

Jack Black

The chain of Jack Black is in his own image, completely crazy and hilarious ! The actor loves the mounts totally barred and did not hesitate. As would say a famous brand of fast food, the actor comes squarely as it is, without worrying about the notice. His content ? Behind the scenes of his premieres, his travels and his life goals. For the year 2020, the star of Jumanji has planned to lose weight to make the shade to the brothers Hemsworth. A program not to be missed !

Russell Brand

Russell Brand is at the bottom in the zen attitude ! This is the concept of its chain Youtube. The actor, comedian, and singer regularly posts videos that help its community to raise spiritually. If you are looking for a place where to receive good advice, and debate the meaning of life, this is the place for you.

Shenae Grimes-Beech

Known for having portrayed the role of Annie Wilson in the series 90210 Beverly Hills : New Generation, Shenae Grimes-Beech is converted into a youtubeuse. The pretty brunette post very often videos on their channel. As well, users will follow his relationship with his beloved as well as their daily lives since they became parents. The star was never afraid to be vulnerable and honest, and that is what makes the success of his page. We recommend !