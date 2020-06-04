Will Smith launched a collection of saps inspired by the “Prince of Bel Air”

The Prince of Bel – Air is a reference for a whole generation . This Tuesday, 1 October, Will Smith has released a collection of 26 pieces, inspired by the famous sitcom of the 90’s .

Called Bel-Air, Athletics, the collection is composed’a tracksuit jacket, reversible with a paisley print, a tee – shirt graphic tie – dye, thermo – reagent, t – shirts anti – UV and sweats stamped . The range is complemented by many accessories, such as hats, socks, a sports bag, a ball and a ring for phone . In terms of price, it goes from 17€ to 105€ .

In parallel with the launch of the collection, Will Smith released on his YouTube channel a video featuring behind-the-scenes of the lookbook, as well as extracts of his time on the show of Ellen Degeneres .

The parts will be available on the site is manned bythe as soon as the October 14, .