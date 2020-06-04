Will Smith launched a collection of saps inspired by the “Prince of Bel Air”

The Prince of Bel–Air is a reference for a whole generation. This Tuesday, 1 October, Will Smith has released a collection of 26 pieces, inspired by the famous sitcom of the 90’s.
Called Bel-Air, Athletics, the collection is composed’a tracksuit jacket, reversible with a paisley print, a tee–shirt graphic tie–dye, thermo–reagent, t–shirts anti–UV and sweats stamped. The range is complemented by many accessories, such as hats, socks, a sports bag, a ball and a ring for phone. In terms of price, it goes from 17€ to 105€.
In parallel with the launch of the collection, Will Smith released on his YouTube channel a video featuring behind-the-scenes of the lookbook, as well as extracts of his time on the show of Ellen Degeneres.
The parts will be available on the site is manned bythe as soon as the October 14,.