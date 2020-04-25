Will Smith launches a playlist of “chill-out beats to quarantine to” inspired ChilledCow

Most people know about the YouTube account ChilledCow for its popular videos of “LoFi hip-hop channel“: the constant live stream of a girl anime that does her homework with her cat, near a window where it’s raining or snowing sometimes.

Also, the YouTube account of ChilledCow has recently been suspended a month ago due to an error on the part of YouTube. As a result, ChilledCow has produced one of the longer videos in the history of YouTube – more than 13 000 hours – and has accumulated 218 million views during the process.

Don’t worry, ChilledCow continues to create music of the highest caliber, and redid an account with the height. In this time of quarantine, the actor, musician and business man Will Smith decided to launch the same idea on his YouTube channel (8 million subscribers), while paying tribute to ChilledCow.

It launched the playlist “chill beats to quarantine to“on YouTube. It is not continuous, but offers more than 1h30 of excellent music to relax, work, do homework (it still exists?) or just to pass the time.

Good listening!