Will Smith launches a series of special confinement on Snapchat

In order to take care during the confinement, Will Smith launches out in the realization of a series on Snapchat called ” Will From Home.”

Will Smith and his family have found a new way to enliven their daily lives (and ours) for the containment. The famous actor has launched an original series on the social network Snapchat. Entitled Will From Homethe series is broken down into 12 parts.

” Will From Home “started Friday morning, in an episode where we can see the prince of Bel-Air wander in his garage. In the next few to come, the guests are in the program : the family of Will Smith, of course, but also celebrities. In effect, the Fresh Prince announced on his account Snapchat, that Tyra Banksbut also those lambda were going to participate in the series.

According to Sean Mills, the person responsible for the development of original content from Snapchat :

“Will is a great deal of creative energy in him and is pleased to express a new and different “.

Mills reported that he observed that the public was looking for positive content, entertaining and heartwarming in these times of pandemic. According to him, “Will From Home’ and WIll Smith would respond fully to this need.

Actually, Snapchat has raised an increased interest in humor and comedy during the crisis of the sars coronavirus. For sure, everyone has needed to escape in the face of a climate for the least anxiety-provoking. And, rejoice, the episodes of the series Will Smith, Will From Homewill be available on his account Snapchat all Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.