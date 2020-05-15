Will Smith makes a beautiful tribute !

Will Smith has decided to pay tribute to the basketball legend Michael Jordan for his new clothing collection, Bel-Air Athletics.

Michael Jordan continues to mark the spirits ! Will Smith has dedicated the last capsule collection his clothing brand. Bel-Air-Cosmetics.

It is a legend that has forever marked the world of basketball. Today at age 57, Michael Jordan is without doubt one of the greatest legends. And not in any sport ! The basketball !

Not surprising, then, that Netflix has decided to dedicate a documentary. Titled The Last Dance, the documentary in 10 parts, retraces the career of the American.

He discusses his childhood. But also, and especially, her first world championships that made him a world star, so.

This docu-series is based on archival images. But also testimonials from former players of basketball that worked. Thus we see the sport evolve and become one of players the most powerful in the world.

This mini-series also shows the behind-the-scenes… In this last, the number one of the Chicago Bulls speaks of topics that he never addressed. Such as the assassination of his father by example.

Will Smith pays tribute to Michael Jordan with his collection of Bel-Air

For many, Michael Jordan is and will remain a legend of the basketball. Then, to make him a last tribute, Will Smith has dedicated his latest collection of clothing.

Called Bel-Air Athletics, this collection offers clothing for athletes. And non-athletes, of course. We therefore find hoodies. But also t-shirt with long sleeves. And sleeves.

On clothing, fans of the basketball player will thus be able to find multiple references to the athlete. Among them, several winks to the Birminghams Barons. The team that once hosted Michael Jordan in 1994, when it was devoted to baseball. But that’s not all !

Other message are inscribed on the sweats, and the other t-shirt from the brand Bel-Air Athletics. And the least we can say is that the mark of Will Smith proved a massive hit on social networks !

The page Instagram official brand of Will Smith to date, 236 000 subscribers. A nice list which only confirmed the reputation that has Michael Jordan for all those years. Then, hat the artist !

