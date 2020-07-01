Will Smith makes few confidences about his eldest son, Trey

Is quite sure of himself, joking, and always in a good mood. But yesterday, Will Smith has unveiled another side of his personality in the countenance of his partner since 1997, Jada Pinkett. Together on the set of ” red Table Talk “, the couple has gone through the past 23 years, in speaking of his marriage, but above all to return to their role of parents.

During this sequence, the actor of 51 years is the inclusion of the income in his first marriage, in 1992, with Sheree Fletcher, and has delivered on its relationship with parenthood for the birth of his eldest son, Willard Christopher, nicknamed ” Trey “. “I was going to see to assure me that he was fine, he was breathing. I was crying a lot. It makes Me cry now. I don’t think this red sofa I like. (…) I have understood as the rearing of children was fragile,” says Will Smith, the eyes moist.

“The divorce was the worst of my adult life”

The actor then recalled the first years of the life of his son, now 27 years old. “With Sheree and Trey, it was a difficult period. The divorce was the worst of my adult life. It was the final failure. I have suffered a lot in my life, but nothing to me has come that the judgment of divorce of the mother of my child of two years,” admits the star of” Men in Black “, who said that he wanted to be the father of her six years. “At that time, I was a much better father than the husband. (…) But I don’t want my child way of the violence between his mother and me. And I think that because of that, I have established a certain distance between him and me. “

Since some years ago, Will Smith and his son Trey are new to accomplices and loved ones. Two years ago, during a trip to Dubai, the father and the son have been able to find. “It is a blessing to recreate a relationship with my wonderful son,” said Will Smith in a video posted on Instagram during the stay, in which he reflects on the difficulties that have been met before you to have a peaceful relationship.

From the 19th of June, Will Smith is the poster for the documentary ” the Dads “, directed by Bryce Dallas Howard and published in the Apple TV +. In this film, the father of Jaden and Willow Smith, says, with other celebrities in his vision of fatherhood in the 21and century.