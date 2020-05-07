Will Smith, Mick Jagger and Priyanka Chopra are mobilizing to India during a benefit concert

Sunday, may 3,, many stars came together virtually for a special concert, in order to raise funds to come to the aid of India.

One World Together at Home “, a new initiative of solidarity is born to support the Indians in the fight against the sars coronavirus. This Sunday, Mick Jagger, Will Smith, Nick Jonas, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and dozens of actors from Bollywood have sung, and relay messages at the occasion of the concert ” I For India “. ” data-reactid=”20″>After the concert-event held by Lady Gaga,” One World Together at Home “a new initiative of solidarity is born to support the Indians in the fight against the sars coronavirus. This Sunday, Mick Jagger, Will Smith, Nick Jonas, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and dozens of actors from Bollywood have sung, and relay messages at the occasion of the concert ” I For India “.

Broadcast live on Facebook, this international event has helped raise funds for ” all those who do not have work, no home, and who do not know where they will find their next meal “, as explained by the two organizers, filmmakers in Bollywood, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar.

1.3 billion Indians in distress

Since the beginning of the confinement, decreed on the 25th of last march in India, the country has in fact seen a vast majority of its population plunge into poverty. Forced to stay in cities to continue to earn their lives, workers in precarious situations survive today thanks to charitable organizations which provide essential services as well as food.

If the restrictions measures and barriers are assumed to have slowed the progression of the Covid-19 in the country, there are currently 37 335 confirmed cases and 1 218 dead. These figures, however, could change given the lack of data and tests performed on the population reported in many…

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

