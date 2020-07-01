Will Smith on the poster of the action movie of the Emancipation !

The american actor Will Smith will be the poster of the action movie of the Emancipation ! It gives you more details.

Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua are working together to get out a thriller as we like. And we also know that it has secured the rights to this production !

And is Apple. In fact, at the end of a battle with the big studios, Warner Bros, it is Apple who wins the rights.

It must be said that game of the excesses that we know who is the most talented. According to the Hollywood Reporter, it speaks of 120 million dollars!!!

To the delight of its subscribers, who will thus be able to discover the film in the streaming platform. But also ” Emancipation “, is about what ?

Will Smith: the poster of the Emancipation

Emancipation is a film that talks about in a dark period in the history of mankind. And the thriller is based on a real story from the times of slavery.

More specifically, in the state of Louisiana, in the united States. The film tells the story of so the adventures of Petera slave on the run, played by Will Smith.

This, in order to escape from slavery, who escapes to the north to join the Union army. A photo of the back of Peter had it was published in 1864.

It will become the evidence of the cruelty of slavery in the united States. The command of this movie, we find Will Smith, James Lassiter and Jonn Mone production.

This is Antoine Fuqua, known for the film Fury, which will be the film. For the moment, the shooting has not yet begun.

But still no date set, as in the united States the contention is still valid. However Will Smith and your computer completed step of the writing.

With this film, Apple wants to enrich your catalog of movies. In fact, he is often criticized for being insufficient.

Especially when you compare it to Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. In any case, Apple provides the means for the satisfaction of the needs of their subscribers.

